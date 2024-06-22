Road Capital Construction Program Update – Minerva Street

As outlined in the Town’s 2024 Capital Construction Program, Minerva Street reconstruction will take place this summer. The work is anticipated to start the week of July 2 and finish by the end of August.

Minerva Street reconstruction work will take place between Centre Street and West Street and will include storm sewers, sidewalks, and road resurfacing. Although there will be traffic impacts, the road will be open to local traffic only. During this project, please continue to obey all posted vehicular and pedestrian signage.

All surrounding businesses, the Huntsville Health Care Clinic at the Annex, and the Huntsville Public Library will continue to remain open! Business and private parking lots will have pedestrian and vehicular traffic access. Street parking on Minerva will not be available during construction. Please use nearby municipal parking lots and side streets for parking. To help find parking, see the Town’s online interactive map.

The Transit stop in front of the Huntsville Public Library will be impacted by construction and will be moved temporarily. Town Staff are working with the transit company and other stakeholders to determine a temporary location for the stop. Transit users should stay tuned to Town updates as we will communicate the temporary location for the stop once it is finalized.

For full details on the 2024 Capital Project Program and timing of construction, please visit huntsville.ca/Roads. Or for the latest updates on road construction, road closures, and other traffic disruptions, please subscribe to their newsfeed at Huntsville.ca or follow the Town on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).