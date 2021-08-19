RIDE Program Nets Impaired Driver In Port Carling

Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE program on Medora Street in Port Carling on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 p.m. when they interacted with a driver who officers suspected had alcohol in his system.

Officers conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 75-year-old Jack Addis of Muskoka Lakes Township with Impaired Operation CC 320.14(1)(b) and Over 80 CC 320.14(1)(b). Addis will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Oct. 19 to answer to his charges. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded.