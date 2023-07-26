Results are in – Muskoka’s 2023 Second Home Study is Complete

The second home population in Muskoka is a vital component of the culture, traditions, and overall economy in our community. Given this significance, the District of Muskoka periodically conducts a Second Home Study (SHS) to capture important information from second homeowners.

The SHS informs Muskoka District Council on how second home households are used, how they may be used in the future, trends on individual needs and how second homeowners participate in the local economy. The information gathered is used to inform the District’s Growth Strategy and Development Charge Background Study and to forecast long term capital needs.

The study also provides valuable information to a wide variety of stakeholders including the Province, area municipalities, agencies (e.g. Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit), ratepayer groups (e.g. lake associations), and businesses throughout Muskoka.

The Results Are In!

The District would like to thank everyone who completed the 2023 SHS survey. A total of 5,952 survey responses were received – the largest number of responses since the study’s inception in 1973!

“We heard you – thank you for taking the time to share your feedback and experiences with us. The valuable insights we received from our Second Home Survey will fuel our efforts to enhance the quality of life in Muskoka,” – Jeff Lehman, District Chair.

Muskoka District Council received the final report Monday, July 17th, 2023. Below are a few highlights from the report:

Survey Highlights:

The seasonal population across Muskoka has decreased by 0.56% since 2017 (81,907 to 81,452), however the combined permanent and seasonal population has grown a cumulative 4% (142,506 in 2017 and 148,126 in 2023).

48% of the seasonal population is 55+ in age.

43% of second home households earn over $200,000 annually, a 4% increase since 2017.

10.6% of second homeowners cited Muskoka as the location of their permanent residence.

96.7% of second homes in Muskoka are located on waterfront property.

10.3% of respondents from the survey plan to make their second home their permanent home in the future, with an average of 6 years until their planned move.

11% of second homes are rented in Muskoka, which has increased from 7.3% in 2017 with an average annual rental period of 7.7 weeks per year.

Learn More

You can view the 2023 Second Home Study on the District’s website at the following link: www.muskoka.on.ca/shs.