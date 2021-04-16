Resident From Dwight Has Been Charge With Impaired Driving

The Huntsville OPP said they have arrested and charged a driver with impaired after receiving driving complaints from the public.

On April 14, 2021 at 5:35 p.m. Huntsville OPP were dispatched to reports of a vehicle being operated in an erratic and unsafe manner on Muskoka Road 117 and Brunel Road in Lake of Bays.

The vehicle was stopped in the area of Brunel Road and Britannia Road. Following the police investigation into the circumstances of the erratic driving the following person has been charged:

John Salvagna (age 53), of Dwight, Ontario

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on June 2, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.