Reel Alternatives Raises $3,350 For Hoya Robotics Through Special WALL·E Screening

Reel Alternatives’ special fundraising screening of WALL·E in support of Huntsville High School’s Hoya Robotics team raised $3,350 for the award-winning robotics program.

Held at the Algonquin Theatre in May, the event brought together families, film lovers, students, and supporters for an afternoon celebrating innovation, creativity, and local achievement. Funds were raised through a combination of ticket sales and community sponsorships, with Reel Alternatives’ proceeds going directly toward supporting Hoya Robotics as they design, build, and compete with their next championship robot.

“We were thrilled with the turnout and support from the community,” said organizer Geordie Sabbagh. “Hoya Robotics continues to prove that some of the brightest young minds in the country are right here in Muskoka. This event showed what can happen when a community rallies behind young people who are building, creating, and competing at the highest levels.”

A special thank you goes to event sponsors AInVFX, Stillwater AI, and Oliver’s Coffee, whose support helped make the fundraiser possible and maximized the funds directed to the team.

Laura Kennedy, President of Reel Alternatives, said, “This was the first time Reel Alternatives has presented a film specifically as a fundraiser, and we are very encouraged by the result. We’re proud to help support these talented students as they continue to excel.”

The event featured Disney-Pixar’s WALL·E, a film that celebrates curiosity, ingenuity, and problem-solving—qualities embodied by the members of Hoya Robotics. Team members and their robot were also on hand to meet attendees and showcase the work that has made them one of Canada’s top high school robotics teams.

Reel Alternatives would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets, made donations, volunteered, and helped spread the word. The success of the fundraiser demonstrates the strong community support behind local students pursuing excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.