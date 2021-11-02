Progress After Staff Test Positive for COVID at Pines LTC Home In Bracebridge

Following two confirmed staff cases of COVID at the Pines Long-Term Care Home over the weekend, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) placed the Home in outbreak status and has ordered more than 65 residents to isolate for 14 consecutive days in their rooms.

General visiting remains suspended, and only staff, essential caregivers, and essential visitors may enter the Home.

All efforts and available resources at the District are being directed to supporting residents and staff at the Pines as a priority during the isolation period. Public Health will lift the outbreak status following 14 consecutive days with no new cases, which may be as soon as the end of the day of November 12, 2021.

Residents and Staff Testing

Full COVID-19 PCR testing was completed for all residents over the weekend. Some results have been received, and the remaining results are expected in the coming days. At this time, no residents have tested positive .

. Full PRC testing for all staff began yesterday and is being completed today, and results of testing are expected in the coming days. At this time, no additional staff have tested positive.

Daily rapid testing of all staff or essential caregivers entering the Home will continue until further notice.

Support for Residents, Families and Staff

Additional District staff are being voluntarily redeployed to support staff and residents at the Pines during this isolation period. These staff will be assisting with portering residents, monitoring hallways, and checking in on residents during meal times, which will allow Pines staff to focus on providing personal care and direct support to residents.

Regular updates will continue to be provided to residents, their families, and staff.

Enhanced Health and Safety Measures

The Pines continues to maintain steps to protect residents and staff. These steps include: