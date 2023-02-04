Police Resolve Incident With Erratic Male In Midland

A male has been taken to hospital today in Midland after his bizarre behaviour resulted in calls to police.

On February 3, 2023 at 1:10 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP were alerted to a situation and attended the area of Hugel Avenue at Norene Street, where they were confronted by a male displaying visible signs of distress. Blood was visible on his clothing and he continued his erratic actions while police attempted to calm the situation.

Efforts by responding officers to communicate with the male were unsuccessful.

Police observed the male run onto the busy roadway and had concerns that he would be struck by a vehicle. A Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) was utilized to take control of the male for his own safety. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers are still investigating this matter to determine the cause of the behaviour. More information will be released as it becomes available.