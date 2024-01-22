Police Find Impaired Driver On Highway 69

The West Parry Sound OPP have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On January 22, 2024, shortly after 5:00 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 69 in the Township of Carling. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Mackenzie Swan, 31 years-of-age of Phelpston Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Driver fail to surrender licence

Speeding

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 28, 2024. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.