Police Find Impaired Driver On Highway 69

The West Parry Sound OPP have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.
On January 22, 2024, shortly after 5:00 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 69 in the Township of Carling. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an impaired driving investigation.
As a result of the investigation, Mackenzie Swan, 31 years-of-age of Phelpston Ontario was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Driver fail to surrender licence
- Speeding
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 28, 2024. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.