2024 AutoTrader Awards: Category Winners Revealed For Canada’s Most Trusted Automotive Awards

Winners for the 2024 AutoTrader Awards have been announced today, revealing the best vehicles in Canada according to some of the country’s best automotive experts.

“AutoTrader is Canada’s leading and most trusted automotive marketplace, and we’re dedicated to empowering Canadians during their car-buying journey,” said Jodi Lai, AutoTrader’s Editor-in-Chief. “As part of this, we are also committed to being a trustworthy source of expert car advice, and the AutoTrader Awards are the ultimate expression of this.”

The AutoTrader Awards are the most trusted and influential automotive awards in Canada, based on 2023 Ipsos research*.

Categories across this robust awards season reflect how Canadians shop for cars. New categories include Best Hybrid and Best Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), which join others such as Best Mainstream EV, Best Premium EV, Best Mid-Size SUV, Best Full-Size Truck, and more.

“With so many good options, picking the right car can be a daunting task, so these awards are a way for Canadian drivers to gain insight into what the experts recommend and what separates a ‘good car’ from an ‘award-winning car,'” Lai said. “The AutoTrader Awards are a great jumping off point for researching your next vehicle purchase.”

The expert jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from across the country vote on the best vehicles in each segment that they feel confident recommending to their own family and friends. These winners are vehicles that go above and beyond what’s expected, representing vehicles that Canadians can feel confident with. When voting on the best cars, the judges consider a dozen different criteria including value, innovation, safety, driver satisfaction, overall excellence, and more. Every new vehicle that’s available for Canadians to buy is eligible for an award, but each winner offers something unique that raises the bar.

Five overall Grand Prix winners of the 2024 AutoTrader Awards will be announced on February 15, 2024. Every vehicle that won an award in this round is eligible for a Grand Prix trophy in their respective category: Best Overall Car, Best Overall SUV, Best Overall Truck, and Best Overall Green Car. Canada’s Most Trusted Car Brand will also be announced at this time.

2024 AutoTrader Award Category Winners:

Best Small Car Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback Best Family Sedan Honda Accord / Hybrid Best Wagon Volvo V60 / V60 Cross Country Best Compact Luxury Car BMW 3 Series / 4 Series Best Large Luxury Car Porsche Taycan / Taycan Cross

Turismo Best Mainstream Performance

Car Toyota GR Corolla Best Premium Performance Car Cadillac CT5-V / Blackwing Best Subcompact SUV Subaru Crosstrek Best Compact SUV Subaru Outback Best Mid-Size SUV Toyota Grand Highlander / Hybrid Best Full-Size SUV Chevrolet Suburban / Tahoe Best Subcompact Luxury SUV BMW X1 / X2 Best Compact Luxury SUV Genesis GV70 / Electrified GV70 Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV Porsche Cayenne / Cayenne Coupe Best Full-Size Luxury SUV BMW X7 Best Minivan Toyota Sienna Best Compact / Mid-Size Truck Ford Maverick Best Full-Size Truck Ford F-150 / Hybrid Best Mainstream EV Kia Niro EV Best Premium EV Hyundai Ioniq 6 Best Hybrid Toyota Prius Best PHEV Toyota Prius Prime Best Vehicle for Adventure Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator

To learn more about the 2024 AutoTrader Awards winners and the judging process, visit: https://www.autotrader.ca/awards