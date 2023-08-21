Police Find Impaired Driver At Killbear Provincial Park

Police respond to numerous calls of a possible impaired driver in Killbear Provincial Park.

On August 18, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous traffic complaints of a possible impaired driver traveling through the forest in Killbear Provincial Park, Carling Township.

Provincial Park wardens arrested the driver. OPP officers continued the investigation and transported the driver to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Ashley Chapman, 39 years-of-age of Aurora, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 21, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 39th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023.