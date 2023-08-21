Driver Charged With Impaired After Parking Lot Collision In Parry Sound

Police respond to calls of a possible impaired driver in downtown Parry Sound.

On August 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to traffic complaints of a possible impaired driver in parking lot on Seguin Street in Parry Sound.

While in the parking, the driver struck a tree, then reversed and collided with a parked vehicle. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Lawrence Jean, 69 years-of-age of Ramara Township, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 5, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 38th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023.