Plane Crash Near Giants Tomb Island In Georgian Bay

At 1:30 p.m. August 3, 2021 the OPP Communication Centre in Orillia received a 911 call reporting that a small plane had crashed approximately .8 kilometer off the north east side of Giants Tomb Island in Georgian Bay.

A marine patrol vessel from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP was dispatched along with Beausoleil First Nations (BFN) Fire Services, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Coast Guard 1000 of the Brebeuf Lighthouse base under the direction of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Trenton .

Scene investigators learned that the single engine amphibious plane had struck a large wave while conducting landing and takeoff exercises. Transport Canada has been notified of the incident in which the plane suffered minor damage and the lone male pilot was uninjured.