Partnership Between Gravenhurst High School And Gravenhurst Public School Allows Students To Build Confidence

Photos / Article from TLDSB

A recent collaboration between Gravenhurst High School (GHS) and Gravenhurst Public School (GPS) has allowed students to form relationships and build confidence, all while learning about science in an engaging, hands-on environment.

The initiative, otherwise known as Science Buddies, has been running all year and sees students meeting monthly to learn about biology, chemistry, and health sciences through interactive workshops.

To date, six different high school classes have been involved, working with 35 students in Grades 1 and 2, alternating between schools each month.

“Engagement and excitement have been high throughout the project, with students from both schools eagerly anticipating their time together,” said GHS vice-principal, Clare McLean-Wilson.

“I want to give a huge shoutout to the high school leaders – they have worked really hard to set up engaging stations for our Grade 1 and 2 students, covering topics related to the human body, light and shadows, solids, liquids, and so much more!” said GPS Grade 2 teacher, Kaitlin Brown. “The hands-on stations, like observing a cow eye, looking through microscopes at cells, and putting together the internal parts of a human body model have been a highlight for our students.”