OPP Aviation Locates Missing Child Safe In Barkway

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a search for a missing 8-year-old child and have located her safely near a pond.

On June 22, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to an emergency call regarding an 8-year-old child who had gone missing from her home in Barkway, ON, the child is autistic and that made locating her more complicated.

The OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP K9 Unit and OPP Aviation attended quickly and conducted a search by land and air and at 1:00 p.m., the child was located safely.