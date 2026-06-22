Keep Pets Chill This Summer With OSPCA’s No Hot Pets Campaign

As summer adventures heat up, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is launching its annual No Hot Pets campaign and calling on animal lovers across the province to help keep pets safe by taking the pledge at nohotpets.ca

Cars can heat up quickly, putting animals in danger within minutes – even on mild days. By pledging to never leave an animal unattended in a vehicle, you’ll help spread an important message and will also be entered for a chance to win a YETI prize pack.

“Summer should be about making memories with your pets, not putting them at risk,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre. “Taking a few moments to think ahead helps ensure pets stay safe, cool, and happy all summer long.”

The Ontario SPCA is encouraging everyone to help keep the message going strong this summer. Animal lovers can:

Take the pledge at nohotpets.ca and encourage friends and family to do the same

Share the No Hot Pets message on social media using downloadable graphics and resources

Encourage pet-friendly businesses to help spread awareness

Access free digital tools, care tips, and resources at nohotpets.ca

Hot weather dangers aren’t limited to parked cars. Animals left outside without shade or fresh water can overheat quickly, leading to heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

If you see an animal in distress due to the heat, act quickly. Call Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9ANIMAL or your local police. In a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

This summer, take the No Hot Pets pledge, spread the word, and help keep pets cool and safe across Ontario. Visit nohotpets.ca