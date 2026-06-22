Drowning At The Gravenhurst Wharf On Sunday

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigating drowning death in Gravenhurst.

On June 21, 2026 at 5:50 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a possible drowning at the Gravenhurst Wharf on Steamship Bay Road in Gravenhurst. A group of people were spending time at the Ungerman Park cliffs when one person failed to surface after jumping in the water.

He was pulled from the water and transported to the Muskoka Wharf by a couple who were boating nearby. Unfortunately, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the 28-year-old male from Brampton did not survive.

Police are reminding members of the public about the dangers associated with water, always exercise caution and consider wearing a personal flotation device or lifejacket as a precaution.