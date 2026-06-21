Orillia Youth Faces Four Charges After Spreading Hate Speech Motivated Flyers

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged one individual after an overnight occurrence in the City of Orillia.

On May 17, 2026, officers from Orillia OPP began and investigation into the distribution of hate speech motivated flyers throughout the City of Orillia. A second occurrence involving similar details of the distribution of hate speech motivated flyers was reported on June 13, 2026.

At approximately 3:10 am on June 21, 2026, Orillia OPP officers were called to the Barrie Road and Walker Avenue area of Orillia, for a suspicious person. The individual was described as wearing all black clothing and placing flyers onto vehicles while attempting to enter the vehicles.

Orillia OPP officers quickly arrived and located the individual.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old from Orillia, has been charged in relation to all three of these occurrences, with the following offences:

• Mischief

• Public Incitement of Hatred

• Fail to comply with Sentence

• Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing. The Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit along with the assistance of the OPP Hate Crime Unit are assisting with the Investigation.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities and request anyone who may have witnessed these acts or who may have camera footage from the events to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com and reference the Occurrence E260861352.