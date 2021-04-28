OSMH Announces List Of Recommended Candidates To Fill Board Vacancies

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Board of Directors has released their list of recommended candidates to fill the five anticipated vacancies on the Board this summer. The recommendation will be considered by the hospital’s corporate members at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The five candidates recommended by the Nominating Committee and approved by the Board are:

Ken Brownlee Mr. Brownlee is a previous member of the OSMH Board, serving from 2010-2014. He has over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles in both public and privately owned manufacturing and distribution organizations. Mr. Brownlee also has past governance experience as a former board member of Georgian College. He is a resident of Severn Township and is being recommended to complete the final year of a vacant position on the Board. Ligaya Byrch* Ms. Byrch was originally appointed to the Board in 2018 and currently holds the position of 1st Vice-Chair. She brings more than 20 years of diverse Board experience along with strong leadership and communication skills, and is a former Director with the North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN (Local Health Integration Network). She is a resident of Severn and is being recommended for a 2nd term of 3 years. Lawre Pietras* Mr. Pietras was originally appointed to the Board in 2018 and currently holds the position of 2nd Vice Chair. He has been employed by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for more than twenty years. Throughout his career, he’s held IT leadership positions with the Ministries of Tourism, Culture, Recreation, and Education, as well as with Bell Canada and De Havilland Aircraft. He is a resident of Severn and is being recommended for a 2nd term of 3 years. Leigh Popov* Mr. Popov is currently completing his 6th year as a member of the OSMH Board, originally appointed in 2015 and re-appointed in 2018. He has been a member of the Board Executive for the past 4 years and has served as Board Chair since August 2020. Mr. Popov has over 20 years of experience in healthcare and is presently the Director, Commerce and Digital IT for The Source. Mr. Popov is a resident of Barrie and is being recommended for a 3rd term of 3 years. Brian Sirbovan* Mr. Sirbovan is currently completing his 6th year as a member of the OSMH Board, originally appointed in 2015 and re-appointed in 2018. He has served on the Governance, Resources and Future Hospital committees and is former Chair of the Audit Committee. A retired professional engineer, he is a former business owner and 40+ year veteran of the engineering and construction industry in Canada. He is the former Vice President, Program & Project Management for Stantec, a major Canadian Architectural and Engineering firm. Mr. Sirbovan is a resident of Oro-Medonte and is being recommended for a 3rd term of 3 years.

* denotes incumbent