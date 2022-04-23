OSMH Announces List Of Recommended Candidates To Fill Board Vacancies

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Board of Directors has released their list of recommended candidates to fill the five anticipated vacancies on the Board this summer. The recommendation will be considered by the hospital’s corporate members at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The five candidates recommended by the Nominating Committee and approved by the Board are:

Mario Benedetto* Mr. Benedetto was first elected to the Board in 2017 on a 2-year term, and re-elected in 2019 for an additional 3-years. Mr. Benedetto has extensive project management and business development skills with more than 30 years of progressive experience with organizations such as Canadian National Railways, Fowler Construction, Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, and Baseline Construction and Project Management. Mr. Benedetto is a resident of Bracebridge and is being recommended for a 3-year term. Ken Brownlee* At the 2021 AGM, Mr. Brownlee was elected to the Board to complete the final year of a 3-year term that was previously vacated. Prior to that, Mr. Brownlee also served on the Board from 2010-2014. He has over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles in both public and privately owned manufacturing and distribution organizations. Mr. Brownlee also has past governance experience as a former board member of Georgian College. He is a resident of Severn Township and is being recommended for a 3-year term. Peter Caldwell* Peter Caldwell was brought onto the Board after the 2021 Annual General Meeting to fill an existing vacancy. Mr. Caldwell’s 40+ years in government and post-secondary leadership roles includes serving as Director/CEO of the Ontario Arts Council, Vice-President, Finance and Administration of OCAD University, and Executive Director of the Arts Foundation of Greater Toronto. Mr. Caldwell is being recommended to complete the remainder of the term, which is for a period of one year. Ted

Markle* Mr. Markle was first brought onto the Board in November 2019 to fill a mid-term vacancy that expires at the 2022 AGM. He has previous governance experience serving as Chair of the Orillia Museum of Art & History, and as a member of the Board of the Mariposa Folk Foundation. Markle has an extensive business background in the printing and publishing industry. He is a resident of Oro-Medonte and is being recommended for a 3-year term. Sheila Marner* Ms. Marner was first elected to the Board in 2019. She is a retired senior executive of Apotex Inc., where she had been employed for the 35 years. Her roles with the company included VP-Global New Product Launch, and VP-BioClinical Development. Ms. Marner is a resident of Orillia and is being recommended for a second 3-year term.

* denotes incumbent