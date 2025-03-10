Orillia Steps Up With Donations For Local Women’s Shelter

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) partnered with Greenhaven Women’s Shelter for a donation drive at Walmart located at 175 Murphy Road, in the City of Orillia.

On March 8, 2025, International Women’s Day, Orillia OPP Cadet and Auxiliary Members attended the Walmart throughout the day and collected around $2,300 in cash donations, as well as numerous food and household items. The Orillia OPP would like to thank members of the community for their generosity.

