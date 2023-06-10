Orillia Resident Charged For Indecent Act

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged and individual for indecent acts.

On June 5, 2023, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to a home on Atherley Road in the City of Orillia for a disturbance involving an individual with clothes lowered and fully exposed.

Officers investigated the incident and as a result; Jody Ekman, 51 year-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Indecent Act – Public Place

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on August 1, 2023.