OPP Will Be In School Zones As Students Prepare To Head Back

The Nottawasaga OPP and other OPP detachments will be increasing their presence in school zones throughout our communities as students prepare to return to school next week. The following essential safety tips are recommended:

For Drivers:

Stay Focused: Devote your full attention to the road, minimizing unnecessary distractions while driving.

Mind School Zones: Exercise caution in school zones by adhering to posted speed limits. Given the substantial number of children commuting to and from school via bus, foot, and bicycle.

School Bus Awareness: Be vigilant of school buses displaying flashing lights. Passing a school bus with activated lights incurs a fine of $490 and six demerit points.

Crosswalks: Ensure you are following the direction of traffic signs and signals. If a crossing guard is present, please follow their direction and wait until both the students and the crossing guard are completely off the roadway before proceeding.

For Families:

Plan Safe Routes: Familiarize your children with safe routes to school, ensuring they are well-acquainted with secure pathways and crosswalks.

Bicycle Safety: If your children bike to school, remind them to always wear their helmets, and to dismount, and walk their bikes across the road.

Minimize Distractions: Encourage everyone, including children, to avoid unnecessary distractions when around vehicles. Instilling an awareness of their surroundings is a vital message that ensures the safe transit of our children to and from school.

Throughout the school year, Ontario Provincial Police school resource officers will be accessible to local schools. Should you have inquiries, feedback, or concerns regarding safety within our local schools, we encourage you to reach out.

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is committed to upholding the safety and security of our community. By working together and adhering to these safety guidelines, we can create an environment where all members of the community can thrive.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).