Improving Transit Service Delivery And Customer Service In Bracebridge

Starting today, Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility will be fully operated by Hammond Transportation Ltd. This multi-year service agreement will ensure that riders continue to receive the service they rely on and aligns with the Bracebridge Transit and Mobility 5-Year Plan and the Transit Long Term Business Plan. As ridership and demand increases, the Town will continue to review options that will improve the overall rider experience.

What this means for riders

Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility will continue to operate seamlessly with the same route, schedule and fare payment system already in place. Hammond Transportation Ltd. will now provide all aspects of transit service, including:

Fares. Customers can continue to purchase their waveCARD and easyPass at the Bracebridge Sportsplex, Municipal Office and Bracebridge Library. All inquiries regarding payment options, lost cards, and fees can be directed to Hammond.

Daily operation. Hammond will oversee all aspects of service delivery.

The Town of Bracebridge will continue to review service and long-term planning to ensure services align with demand now and into the future. All information regarding Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility will continue to be located on the Town’s website at bracebridgetransit.ca.