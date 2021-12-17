OPP Still Looking For Clues In Connection With Homicide In Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are continuing the investigation into the homicide of Jonus Palmer.

On July 5, 2021, at 11 p.m., 24-year-old Jonus Palmer suffered fatal injuries as a result of a gunshot wound outside of a home on Old Fort Road in Tay Township.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

Police are appealing for the public to come forward with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

As the holiday season approaches, this may be a particularly difficult time for those who have lost family members. Investigators want to ensure members of our community that, while no arrests have been made at this time, this remains an active investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.