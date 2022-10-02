Located – OPP Searching for Missing Woman In Waubaushene Area

The missing female from Tay Township has been located and is safe. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police wish to thank the public for their support anytime attempts are being made to locate a member of the pubic for whom there are concerns.

A 61-year-old woman is missing and police are searching for her in Tay Township. On the afternoon of October 2, 2022, Southern Georgian Bay OPP were contacted by the woman’s family to report her missing with concerns for her safety.

Angela DJUKIC was last seen in the area of Amanda Street in the Village of Waubaushene in Tay Township at around 9:30 am on October 2, 2022. She was seen leaving the area on foot, possibly towards the Tay Trail nearby.

The female is described as being white, 61 years old, 5’5″ tall with a average build, short hair. She is likely wearing a grey Muskoka hoodie, grey Nike sweat pants and black rubber boots. Please see attached photos.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca