OPP Reminds Public That Interfering With Election Signs Can Be An Offence

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding residents that interfering with election signs may constitute a criminal offence and will be investigated when reported.

The OPP has received reports of election signs being removed, relocated, damaged, discarded, and stolen during the current municipal election period. It is important that the public encourages respectful participation in the electoral process and the OPP would like to remind residents that disagreements with candidates or campaign messages should never result in damage to property or interference with election materials and should be respected regardless of political views.

Interfering with election signs can include:

Stealing election signs;

Removing signs from approved locations;

Damaging or vandalizing signs;

Relocating signs without permission; or

Disposing of signs in ditches, parks, or other locations.

These actions may result in criminal or provincial charges depending on the circumstances. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity involving election signs is encouraged to report it to police immediately. If possible, citizens should safely note suspect descriptions, vehicle information, or relevant video footage that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding election sign interference is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring a safe, fair, and respectful election period for all candidates and residents.