Attempt Murder Charges Laid After Vehicle Fire In Huntsville

Arrest Made, Charges Laid

Police have arrested and charged one individual in relation to an ongoing vehicle fire investigation.

On Thursday, September 3, 2026, at approximately 5:00 a.m., members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to vehicle fire at a residence on East Waseosa Lake Road. One individual suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

As a result of the investigation, Tristin Taylor, 35 years old from Huntsville, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Attempt to commit murder,

Arson – disregard for human life

Aggravated assault

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The Muskoka OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the Huntsville Detachment, OPP Forensic Identification Services, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number E261274571. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.