Motorcycle Operator Fighting For His Life After Collision On Friday In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with EMS and Fire, responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

On Friday, September 4, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m., OPP, along with EMS and Fire, responded to reports of a motorcycle collision on Brunel Road, near Hillcrest Drive, in Huntsville.

As a result of the collision, the driver, a 57-year-old male from Waterloo, Ontario sustained life-threatening injuries. The male was transported to local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre for further treatment.

A section of Brunel Road was closed in both directions for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) team assisted with the investigation. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.