A Resident From Orillia And Barrie Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals and seized suspected illicit drugs following an investigation while conducting proactive foot patrols.

On September 4, 2026, shortly after 1 a.m., officers were conducting foot patrols in the area of Brentwood Road in Angus when they observed a vehicle that had come to a stop. As officers approached and spoke with the occupants, they developed grounds to continue their investigation, which resulted in the arrest of two passengers.

As a result of the investigation, officers located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and a pill bottle with unknown pills. Also seized were a handgun holster and two cell phones.

Two individuals were arrested and charged.

Justice Europe, a 33-year-old of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Bonnie Ash, a 36-year-old of Barrie, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.

The OPP remains committed to the safety of Ontario communities through proactive enforcement and investigation of drug trafficking.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.ca.