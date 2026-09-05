Bank Of Canada Unveils New Vertical $20 Bill

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, and the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions), joined Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem today at an event to unveil Canada’s new vertical $20 bank note featuring a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III. This is Canada’s first bank note to feature His Majesty’s portrait and the first time in more than 70 years that a new monarch has appeared on the $20 denomination. The new note will gradually enter circulation in late February 2027.

“This new $20 bank note is striking, symbolic and secure,” said Governor Macklem. “The note’s advanced and dynamic security features are combined with images that reflect Canada’s beauty and its history. I hope it evokes pride in Canada and confidence in its bank notes.”

The portrait of his Majesty is surrounded by a floral and leafy tapestry inspired by the King’s lifetime dedication to the environment. The back of the note retains the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France as a tribute to Canada’s contributions and sacrifices in military conflicts throughout its history.

Provincial and territorial floral emblems representing the 13 provinces and territories appear on the front of the note. A circular window, visible from both sides of the note, features plants that are culturally significant to Indigenous Peoples in Canada. The Bank’s Indigenous Advisory Circle collaborated on creating the design of this window.

This is the second bank note in the Vertical series. The first, the $10 note, features civil rights pioneer and businesswoman Viola Desmond.

The Bank also consulted with Canadians, government partners and a range of stakeholders including accessibility groups and organizations connected to the memorial at Vimy Ridge. Their input was instrumental in the development of the new $20 note.

Bank note security is integral to Canada’s currency and to the confidence of consumers and businesses that rely on cash. The new $20 note has security features never before used on Canadian currency that are easy to check and hard to counterfeit. The purple security stripe includes elements that spin, transform and pulse when the note is moved. Features like these will help the Bank maintain its technical advantage over counterfeiters and enable Canadians to easily authenticate $20 bank notes, the denomination they use most often. This ensures Canadians can use the new $20 note with confidence.

“The new $20 note reflects important parts of who we are as Canadians, honouring our Commonwealth roots and our ties with international allies,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue. “It honours our constitutional traditions through the portrait of His Majesty King Charles III and recognizes the service and sacrifice of Canadians through the Vimy Memorial, a symbol that continues to resonate across generations.”

“The new $20 bank note tells a distinctly Canadian story—one shaped by our natural beauty, our rich history and the enduring partnerships we have built around the world,” said Secretary of State Long. “It is a symbol Canadians can carry with pride.”

Before issuing the new note, the Bank will raise awareness among the public and other stakeholders. When introducing new notes, the Bank works closely with financial institutions, equipment manufacturers and the cash-handling industry to help ease the transition. This includes encouraging businesses that use bank note handling and processing equipment to contact their suppliers about any necessary machine adaptations. Retailers, law enforcement agencies and others will also be informed about the note’s design and security features, helping to maintain Canadians’ trust in their bank notes.