New School Year, New Safe Habits: CAA Encourages Families To Make A School Year Resolution For Safer School Zones

As students head back to class, CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is encouraging families to make one simple resolution this school year: help create safer school zones.

New CAA research shows that school zone congestion remains a significant concern for Ontario parents. Eight in 10 parents report congestion during school drop-off and pick-up times, while 84 per cent say they have witnessed at least one dangerous driving behaviour in their child’s school zone. The most observed behaviours include speeding, double-parking, stopping in undesignated areas, and blocking school bus drop-off zones.

“Back-to-school season is exciting, but it can also be hectic,” says Tracy Marshall, manager, community relations at CAA SCO. “The good news is that small changes to our daily routines can make a meaningful difference. By planning ahead, following school drop-off procedures and staying alert, we can all help make school zones safer for children, parents and school staff.”

Ontario parents raise concerns about school zone safety as risky drop-off and pick-up habits persist

According to the survey, 63 per cent of Ontario parents reported that their child’s school zone was not very safe. Three of the four most frequently observed unsafe behaviours are directly related to school drop-off and pick-up activity, highlighting the need for safer habits during busy school travel periods.

CAA is encouraging families to set a few ‘school year resolutions’ to create safer school zones as children go back to school:

Give yourself a few extra minutes: We know mornings don’t always go according to plan. When possible, build in a little extra time for the school run. A less rushed arrival can help reduce behaviours such as double parking, stopping in undesignated areas, or dropping children off in unsafe locations.

We know mornings don’t always go according to plan. When possible, build in a little extra time for the school run. A less rushed arrival can help reduce behaviours such as double parking, stopping in undesignated areas, or dropping children off in unsafe locations. Follow your school’s drop-off routine: Every school has procedures designed to move students safely and efficiently. Following designated pick-up and drop-off practices, even when the line is long, helps improve traffic flow and creates a safer experience for children, families, and school staff.

Every school has procedures designed to move students safely and efficiently. Following designated pick-up and drop-off practices, even when the line is long, helps improve traffic flow and creates a safer experience for children, families, and school staff. Consider a “park and walk”: If it’s practical for your family, parking a short distance from the school and walking the last block can help ease congestion near entrances while giving children an opportunity to build road safety awareness.

If it’s practical for your family, parking a short distance from the school and walking the last block can help ease congestion near entrances while giving children an opportunity to build road safety awareness. Help reduce traffic with active school travel: If possible, incorporate active school travel into your family’s routine, even one or two days per week. Encouraging your kids to walk or wheel to school helps to ease traffic congestion, among other benefits.

If possible, incorporate active school travel into your family’s routine, even one or two days per week. Encouraging your kids to walk or wheel to school helps to ease traffic congestion, among other benefits. Reinforce road safety rules: Proactively chat with children about how to safely walk, bike or scooter based on their age and neighbourhood. Simple reminders like looking “left, right, left” before crossing, paying attention to adult crossing guards and staying alert around driveways and parking lots can make a big difference.

CAA SCO is also asking all motorists to remember that when you’re in a school zone, children are nearby. Drivers can support school zone safety with a few simple actions:

Stay alert: Put away distractions and focus on the road. Children can appear unexpectedly between parked vehicles, near crossings or around school buses.

Put away distractions and focus on the road. Children can appear unexpectedly between parked vehicles, near crossings or around school buses. Slow down: Reduce your speed and be prepared to stop. School zones require extra attention, particularly during arrival and dismissal periods.

Reduce your speed and be prepared to stop. School zones require extra attention, particularly during arrival and dismissal periods. Watch for school buses and crossing guards: Always obey school bus signals and be aware of adult crossing guards, safety patrollers and students crossing the road. Not only is it illegal to pass a stopped school bus with red lights flashing and the stop arm extended, it is also incredibly dangerous.

For more school zone safety information and tips, visit caasco.com/schoolzone.