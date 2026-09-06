Manitoulin Bridge Dedicated To Fallen Police Officer

OPP Honours Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh Who Died in the Line of Duty

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), alongside family members, community leaders and partners gathered today for a bridge dedication ceremony in honour of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who lost his life while serving in the line of duty.

Provincial Constable Hovingh, aged 52, was tragically shot while responding to a call near Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island. He died on November 19, 2020. He was survived by his wife and four children. Constable Hovingh served as an OPP officer for 28 years.

“Honouring the memory of Provincial Constable Hovingh with a bridge dedication is a powerful reminder of the courage, compassion and remarkable bravery that defined his service to the community,” says Commissioner Thomas Carrique. “This bridge is a symbol of his legacy, inspiring us to remember, reflect and never forget the ultimate sacrifice made in his commitment to serving and protecting the people of Ontario.”

Memorial signs at Little Current Swing Bridge on Highway 6 on Manitoulin Island will serve as a permanent tribute to honour our fallen hero.

Bridge dedications are an important act of remembrance that helps honour fallen police officers in Ontario.

Since 2002, the Government of the Province of Ontario, through the Highway Memorials for Fallen Officers Act and the Ministry of Transportation, has permitted the naming of bridges and other structures on the King’s Highway in memory of police officers who died in the line of duty.