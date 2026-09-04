Collingwood OPP Warns Public Of “Door Kick Challenge” Social Media Trend

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising residents of a concerning social media trend that has recently gained popularity among youth in our community.

Often referred to as the “Door Kick Challenge” or “Donkey Kick Doors,” the trend involves individuals approaching a residence and forcefully kicking the front door while another person records the act for social media before running away.

These incidents frequently occur during the late evening or early morning hours and can be extremely disruptive for residents who are sleeping. In some cases, doors, frames, and other property may be damaged as a result of the force used.

Police are encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps to help deter this behaviour and assist with investigations should an incident occur. Residents are encouraged to:

Ensure exterior lights are turned on during nighttime hours.

Consider installing or maintaining home security and doorbell cameras.

Position cameras so they clearly capture individuals approaching the residence.

Report suspicious activity to police as soon as possible.

Police are also asking parents and guardians to have conversations with their children about the “Door Kick Challenge” and similar social media trends. While some participants may view the behavior as a harmless prank intended to gain attention online, the consequences can be significant.

Kicking, damaging, or interfering with another person’s property may constitute a criminal offence and could result in police involvement and criminal charges, including Mischief under the Criminal Code. Beyond the legal consequences, these incidents can cause fear, distress, and financial hardship for homeowners who may believe someone is attempting to break into their residence.

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of our communities and appreciates the public’s assistance in reporting suspicious activity. By working together and encouraging responsible online behavior, we can help keep our neighborhoods safe and prevent social media trends from turning into criminal acts.

If you believe your residence has been targeted, or if you have video footage of an incident, please contact the Collingwood OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If a crime is in progress, call 9-1-1 immediately.