Gravenhurst Fire Department Hosted Its Annual Graduation And Recognition Event 

The Gravenhurst Fire Department hosted its Annual Graduation and Recognition Evening last night.
Congratulations to the 2026 firefighter recruit class: Firefighter Lou De Marchi, Firefighter Eric Desrochers, Firefighter Nathan Hadley, Firefighter Hailea Major, Firefighter Cameron Rowe, Firefighter Bronson Silva, Firefighter Keese Zugehoer.
Promotions were also on the agenda. John Haines and Jeff Mitchell were both promoted to lieutenant.
Service awards and medal presentations took place as well.
Service awards went to the following:
Five years
Chief Jared Cayley
Firefighter Ben Roth
Firefighter Tyler Theriault
Firefighter Lorne VanderDussen
Firefighter Brandon Washer
10 years
Capt. Liam Gleeson
Platoon Chief Tyler Thomas
Lt. Jesse Ward
15 years
Capt. Isaiah Tryon
20 years
Administrative Clerk Jackie McFarland.
The Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association Medal went to the following:
10 years
Captain Liam Gleeson
FF Sean Rousom
Lt. John Haines
FPO/Capt. Kyle Steele
Asst. Chief Kevin McKelvey
Platoon Chief Tyler Thomas
Lt. Jeff Mitchell
Lt. Jesse Ward
FF Andrey Petrov
15 years
Capt. Jeremy Brackley
Capt. Isiaiah Tryon
20 years
Platoon Chief Chris Allen
Capt. Steven Bylow
Deputy Chief Todd Clapp
25 years
Platoon Chief/Training Officer Tracy Jocque
FF Diane Rubinato
The medal, created in 2024, is awarded to those who have served a minimum of 10 years as a volunteer firefighter. Each subsequent five years a service bar is awarded, and should a member attain 30 years’ service a whole new medal is awarded.
The Canadian Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal went to the following:
Capt. Steven Bylow
Fire Chief Jared Cayley
The Canadian Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal, created in 1985, honours members of a recognized Canadian fire service who have completed 20 years of service.
Rev. Dr. Jim Sitler, who is retiring from his role with the department, was also recognized for his service. He has served 33 years as department chaplain.
Mayor Heidi Lorenz brought greetings on behalf of council and town staff.
“We congratulate the newest members of our department, along with those celebrating other career achievements tonight, and we commend all our firefighters for their years of dedicated service to the community,” she said.