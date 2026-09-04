Gravenhurst Fire Department Hosted Its Annual Graduation And Recognition Event 

The Gravenhurst Fire Department hosted its Annual Graduation and Recognition Evening last night.

Congratulations to the 2026 firefighter recruit class: Firefighter Lou De Marchi, Firefighter Eric Desrochers, Firefighter Nathan Hadley, Firefighter Hailea Major, Firefighter Cameron Rowe, Firefighter Bronson Silva, Firefighter Keese Zugehoer.

Promotions were also on the agenda. John Haines and Jeff Mitchell were both promoted to lieutenant.

Service awards and medal presentations took place as well.

Service awards went to the following:

Five years

Chief Jared Cayley

Firefighter Ben Roth

Firefighter Tyler Theriault

Firefighter Lorne VanderDussen

Firefighter Brandon Washer

10 years

Capt. Liam Gleeson

Platoon Chief Tyler Thomas

Lt. Jesse Ward

15 years

Capt. Isaiah Tryon

20 years

Administrative Clerk Jackie McFarland.

The Canadian Volunteer Fire Services Association Medal went to the following:

10 years

Captain Liam Gleeson

FF Sean Rousom

Lt. John Haines

FPO/Capt. Kyle Steele

Asst. Chief Kevin McKelvey

Platoon Chief Tyler Thomas

Lt. Jeff Mitchell

Lt. Jesse Ward

FF Andrey Petrov

15 years

Capt. Jeremy Brackley

Capt. Isiaiah Tryon

20 years

Platoon Chief Chris Allen

Capt. Steven Bylow

Deputy Chief Todd Clapp

25 years

Platoon Chief/Training Officer Tracy Jocque

FF Diane Rubinato

The medal, created in 2024, is awarded to those who have served a minimum of 10 years as a volunteer firefighter. Each subsequent five years a service bar is awarded, and should a member attain 30 years’ service a whole new medal is awarded.

The Canadian Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal went to the following:

Capt. Steven Bylow

Fire Chief Jared Cayley

The Canadian Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal, created in 1985, honours members of a recognized Canadian fire service who have completed 20 years of service.

Rev. Dr. Jim Sitler, who is retiring from his role with the department, was also recognized for his service. He has served 33 years as department chaplain.

Mayor Heidi Lorenz brought greetings on behalf of council and town staff.