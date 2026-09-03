Huntsville OPP Looking For Tips After Vehicle Fire At 5 am On East Waseosa Lake Road

Police are investigating an incident involving a vehicle fire in which one person was injured.

On Thursday, September 3, 2026, at approximately 5:00 a.m., members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to vehicle fire at a residence on East Waseosa Lake Road. One individual suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary evidence suggests this was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to public safety.

The Muskoka OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the Huntsville Detachment, OPP Forensic Identification Services, the OPP Emergency Response Team, and the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number E261274571. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.