OPP Reminds Motorists To Be Vigilant As Students Return To School

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists to exercise extra caution as students return to school on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

With the return of students comes an increase in pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic in and around school zones. Children may be excited to return to school and may not always be aware of their surroundings. Motorists are asked to remain alert, slow down and watch carefully for children walking and cycling to and from school.

Motorists are also reminded that a stopped school bus with its red overhead flashing lights activated and stop arm extended requires all approaching drivers to stop.

Safety Reminders for Motorists:

· Focus your full attention on driving and put away unnecessary distractions.

· Slow down in school zones and obey all posted speed limits.

· Watch carefully for children walking or cycling near roadways, intersections and school entrances.

· Be prepared for children to cross the road unexpectedly.

· Allow extra time when travelling through school zones, particularly before and after school.

· Watch for increased vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

· Respect crossing guards and follow their directions at all times.

· Stop for school buses when the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

· Never attempt to pass a stopped school bus while its red lights are activated.

· The fine for failing to stop for a school bus when required is a minimum of $490 and six demerit points upon conviction.

Increased Police Presence:

As students return to the classroom, Dufferin OPP will be out in full force before and after school hours to help ensure our children get to and from school safely.

Officers will be conducting enhanced patrols in and around school zones, monitoring traffic and enforcing the rules of the road. Motorists can expect an increased police presence throughout Dufferin County and are reminded that getting to their destination safely is more important than getting there quickly.

Drivers found failing to stop for a school bus when required may be served a Provincial Offences Notice for Failing to Stop for a School Bus.

Our children’s safety is everyone’s responsibility. Slow down, stay alert, respect our crossing guards, and give children the time and space they need to safely travel to and from school.

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are committed to public safety and delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value the public’s contribution to building safe communities.