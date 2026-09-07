Award-Winning Million Dollar Quartet Comes To The Orillia Opera House

Tweed & Company Theatre, in partnership with the Orillia Opera House (OOH), presents its multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed touring production of Million Dollar Quartet, running September 17–19.

The Tony Award-nominated musical is set on December 4, 1956, the night an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest jam sessions in music history. Featuring a live onstage score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country classics, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Hound Dog,” the show brings that legendary night to life with humour, heart and a few broken promises along the way.

After selling out runs in Tweed, Bancroft and Whitby in summer 2024, the production returns by popular demand with its original cast and creative team. It won three Broadway World Ottawa Awards, including Best Musical, and was named a Voice Choice pick by Our Theatre Voice, which called it “pure joy and heart, performed with commitment and believability.”

“This is one of those shows that has to be seen to be believed, and many of our audience still find it unbelievable,” says Tim Porter, Artistic & Co-Executive Director of Tweed & Company. “It’s an absolute blast from start to finish, watching this exceptionally talented all-Canadian cast play every instrument live, sing, dance and relive this magical day in music history.”

“We’re thrilled to bring a show of this calibre to Orillia,” says Emily Martin, Theatre Manager at the Orillia Opera House. “Million Dollar Quartet has earned rave reviews everywhere it’s played, and we can’t wait for our audiences to experience that same electric energy live on our stage.”

Tweed & Company Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre company operating three venues in Hastings County. A five-time Top 100 Festival & Event honouree in Ontario, the company was named Top Performing Arts Attraction in Ontario by Attractions Ontario in 2025.