Canada’s Fall Colours Look Better From The Water: 5 Reasons To Extend Boating Season

Canada’s spectacular fall colours aren’t only meant to be admired from the road. From tree-lined lakes and winding rivers to coastal shorelines, boating offers a front-row view of the season–and a reason to keep enjoying the water after summer winds down.

Boating offers a front-row view of fall’s changing colours.

“There’s something special about being on the water in the fall,” said Marie-France MacKinnon, Executive Director of NMMA Canada and Discover Boating Canada. “It’s a refreshing way to spend time with family and friends, enjoy the season at a slower pace and turn an ordinary day into an adventure. With resources from Discover Boating Canada, it’s also easier than many people may think to give fall boating a try.”

Discover Boating Canada, the go-to resource for all things boating, including expert tips, safety essentials and helpful tools, explores why boating belongs on your fall bucket list.

See fall colours from a fresh perspective. Vibrant reds, oranges and golds lining the shoreline and reflecting across the water create views that simply aren’t possible from the road. Pack a camera, warm apple cider and a cozy blanket for a picture-perfect day.

Enjoy quieter waterways. As summer vacations wind down and children return to school, launch ramps, marinas and popular destinations often become less crowded. Shorter waits and less congestion leave more room to cruise and enjoy the surroundings at a leisurely pace.

Soak up the crisp autumn air. Cooler temperatures can make time on the water especially refreshing. Because Canadian fall weather can change quickly, check the forecast before leaving the dock, dress in warm layers and continue monitoring conditions throughout the day.

Reel in fall fishing opportunities. For many anglers, cooler weather brings some of the year’s most anticipated fishing. Lakes, rivers and coastal waterways across Canada offer seasonal opportunities for anglers of all experience levels. Check applicable provincial or territorial fishing regulations before heading out.

Make the journey part of a fall getaway. Travelling by boat can turn a visit to a waterfront community, seasonal celebration or favourite dockside destination into a mini escape. Before departing, confirm docking availability and marina operating hours, which may change after the peak summer season.

Fall boating also calls for additional preparation. Check the weather and sunset time, share a float plan with someone on shore and ensure everyone has a properly fitted, Transport Canada-approved lifejacket or personal flotation device. Confirm that navigation lights, communications devices and essential safety equipment are working properly.

Don’t own a boat? Rentals and charters offer flexible ways to experience fall boating without a long-term commitment. Visit DiscoverBoating.ca to explore ways to get on the water, find nearby access points with the Marina Finder or discover the right type of boat with the Boat Selector. Be sure to tag @DiscoverBoatingCanada and share your fall boating adventures.