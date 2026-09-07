Fight Night Barrie Event Happens Friday, November 20 At Sadlon Arena

Fight Night Barrie will host Title Quest, its next OAC-sanctioned Pro/Am MMA event, on Friday, November 20 at Sadlon Arena. Fight time is 6:00 PM.

Leslie Klatt, Owner and CEO of the organization said “This was the vision since far before the first show in August. We pride ourselves in creating a platform to develop fighters and contribute to the growth of the industry. The headliner of our debut event warranted Title Contention. And we will only grow from here and welcome the fighters to grow with us.”

Title Quest brings North American titles to the Fight Night Barrie cage for the first time – with two explosive bouts currently awaiting sanctioning approval.

Some of the most accomplished North American talent in the sport will step in to compete for hardware that means something – not a participation belt, but a symbol of who has earned the right to be called the best on the continent.

Pete Rodley, VP of Operations with OFGC states – “A belt is earned after years of climbing the ladder, sacrifice and success. For 25 years I rewarded athletes with this recognition, from Georges St. Pierre to David Loiseau, at the early UCC events, to Mark Hominick’s debut at UCC10. I’m very proud to be assisting this new exciting group to bring these opportunities to a new generation.”

A Stacked Card

Title Quest brings together a card built for this moment:

Two North American title fights, currently awaiting sanctioning approval

Returning warriors from Fight Night Barrie’s debut show, back to build on that first night

A deep, successful amateur lineup showcasing the region’s rising talent

International competitors bringing a global level of skill into the Sadlon Arena cage

Fight Night Barrie’s signature ring girls, part of the full event-night experience

Barrie’s own voice on your ride home with Rock95 – Ben McCully as Ring Announcer and MC.

At the debut show, August 15th, VIP tables and preferred seating were completely sold out.

As a result, we are offering priority tickets for Title Quest right now.

Interested athletes, gyms, media, sponsors and fans can reach us at the contact information below.

About Fight Night Barrie

Fight Night Barrie is an OAC-sanctioned Pro/Am MMA event series held at Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ontario, produced by Official Fight Group of Companies (OFGC).

Athletes, Gyms, Tickets and General Inquiries Contact

Leslie Klatt 705.529.9544

Sponsorship Contact

Pete Rodley 705.862.0611

Official Fight Group of Co.

Info@fightnightbarrie.ca

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@fight_night_barrie