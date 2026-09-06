Parry Sound Resident Charged With Impaired In Chippewas Of The Thames First Nation

Traffic complaint leads to impaired charge.

On August 21, 2026, at 1:31 p.m., members of the Munsee-Delaware First Nation Police and Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to Bear Creek Road in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation for the report of possible impaired driver.

The vehicle was located at which time a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlesex OPP detachment.

As a result, Ryan Swanson, a 34-year-old of Parry Sound, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Operation while impaired

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in London to speak to the charges on October 1, 2026.

The Chippewas of the Thames Police Service and Middlesex OPP want to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.

The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.