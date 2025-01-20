OPP Find Impaired Driver On Ottawa Avenue in South River

One person was arrested and charged for impaired driving after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop.

On January 17, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the OPP conducted a traffic stop on Ottawa Avenue in the Village of South River.

As a result of the investigation, Judith Paton, 68 years-of-age, of South River, was arrested and charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Failure to comply with release order – two counts

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Parry Sound and was remanded into custody.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.