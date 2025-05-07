OPP Find Impaired Driver In The Middle Of Hwy. 12 In Tay Township

A report to the OPP Communication Centre by a community member of a vehicle parked in the intersection of Highway 12 and Triple Bay Road, Tay Township early Sunday morning resulted in a prompt response from officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Upon arrival at approximately 2:36 a.m. May 4, 2025, officers safely secured the scene before trying to awake the lone driver and upon arousal the officers entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Andrew Champaigne 61 years of Tay Township has been charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the May 15, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.