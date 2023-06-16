Ontario Parks Is Looking For Students To Work At Six Mile Lake Provincial Park This Summer.

Six Mile Lake Provincial Park is looking for students to join their staff this summer. Summer students can expect to spend their time in the great outdoors helping to protect nature and facilitating positive visitor experiences while developing teamwork, communication, and customer service skills. Six Mile Lake is centrally located north of Port Severn on HWY 400.

Working at Six Mile Lake Provincial Park is a great way to meet new people and get in some fishing, hiking, or paddling after a shift. Students have the opportunity to contribute to the protection and operation of this beautiful park. A variety of positions are currently available, any interested applicants can email their résumé OntarioParksJobs@ontario.cato start the application process.

For more information on working at Ontario Parks please visit OntarioParks.com/careers.