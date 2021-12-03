Ontario Offering New Fundraising Options For Legions

The Ontario government is establishing new charitable gaming options that will make it easier for people to honour heroes and support their communities at Royal Canadian Legion branches and other local service clubs across the province.

The province is offering a new, free social gaming licence that will allow legions and other local community groups to host small stakes games like bridge, euchre and bingo. Legions and charities will also benefit from new opportunities to fundraise through progressive jackpot (loonie and toonie) raffle lotteries.

“Legions are there for veterans and our communities when we need them, and it is important we do all we can to help them thrive,” said Donna Skelly, Parliamentary Assistant to Attorney General Downey and Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “These new features will give people more ways to support vibrant communities while honouring heroes and enjoying the company of family and friends.”

Legions and other community groups can apply for the social gaming licence through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s online portal as of December 1.

“Ontarians have always stepped up to honour heroes at their local Royal Canadian Legion branches – not only on Remembrance Day, but all year long,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “By making these common-sense changes to allow service organizations like legions to host small stakes games and hold more raffles, we are providing more options for people to support veterans and their communities.”

Progressive jackpot raffles will be licensed by local municipalities or First Nations with an Order in Council, and will become available in the coming weeks.