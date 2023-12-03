Ontario Continues To Attract Manufacturing Investments To Support Job Creation

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, issued the following statement on today’s monthly employment release by Statistics Canada, which showed Ontario added 6,500 jobs last month, including 6,100 jobs in our manufacturing sector. This builds on the over 700,000 jobs that have been created since 2018.

“Continued investments by large multinational, national and local businesses demonstrate that our government’s targeted and responsible approach to growing Ontario’s manufacturing sector is working. At a time when countries around the world are facing economic uncertainty, our highly skilled workforce, competitive business costs, access to global markets, and stable political and economic climate have seen manufacturers continue to choose Ontario.

In the past month alone, 26 small and medium-sized automotive parts suppliers invested almost $9.6 million in new tools and technology to enhance their competitiveness and create 111 new, good-paying jobs. As part of these investments, the province is providing a total of $3.5 million through the Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP), an initiative to support local manufacturers and expand Ontario’s end-to-end automotive supply chain.

We also welcomed a $60 million investment from Dana Canada, a leading manufacturer in drivetrain and electric propulsion motor systems, that will see the creation of 105 jobs created across two facilities in Oakville and Cambridge.

Heddle Shipyards, the largest ship repair and construction company on the Great Lakes, also announced a $107 million investment at the company’s Port Weller Dry Docks in St. Catharines. As part of this investment, the province supported Heddle with $3.4 million through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of the Regional Development Program.

As we navigate the road ahead, our government will continue to take a responsible approach to building a strong and resilient economy for future generations. With a talented workforce, state-of-the-art research and development facilities and award-winning manufacturing hubs, Ontario continues to be one of the most competitive places for businesses to invest and grow.”