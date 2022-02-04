Ontario Building Better Community Infrastructure In Nipissing Region

The Ontario government is investing over $2.1 million in seven community projects in the Nipissing region through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC). The funding is the latest in a series of regional government investments that will create good-paying jobs, boost economic growth, and improve quality of life in Northeastern Ontario.

“Supporting municipal projects, like the ones we’re announcing today, helps make our communities stronger”, said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing. “Ontario is committed to investing in the North and creating jobs to support our local economy.”

The following funding is being delivered through the NOHFC:

$548,360 for the Municipality of East Ferris to renovate and upgrade the East Ferris Community Centre and Arena.

$495,480 for the Township of Bonfield to develop parkland for recreational use.

$447,428 for the Town of Mattawa to renovate and expand the Mattawa Museum.

$272,217 for the Nipissing First Nation to purchase and install a cold-climate greenhouse system.

$172,923 for the Temagami First Nation to install fibre optic-based broadband infrastructure for improved internet access.

$171,212 for the Union of Ontario Indians (Anishinabek Nation) – an advocate for 39 member First Nations – to develop an economic blueprint to support its capacity building and development initiatives.

$90,000 for the Canadian Ecology Centre – a non-profit outdoor environmental education and conference centre – to renovate and upgrade its facilities.

“Supporting local communities and organizations helps create jobs and keep the North competitive,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “These investments have real, tangible positive effects, leading to economic prosperity and providing opportunities for northerners.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $432 million in 4,025 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,200 jobs.