Notice Of Public Meeting For Short Term Rental Accommodations In Muskoka Lakes

The Planning Committee for The Corporation of the Township of Muskoka Lakes is considering the regulation of Short Term Rental Accommodations. Members of the public are invited to review a draft Short Term Rental Licensing By-law and provide input.

Public Meeting Date: February 13th, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

This public meeting will be held in a hybrid forum with both electronic participation via ZOOM, and in-person participation for those wishing to attend in person. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, Municipal Office, 1 Bailey Street, Port Carling, Ontario and will commence at 9:00 a.m. More information about viewing and/or participating via ZOOM is included in this Notice and can be found on our website at www.muskokalakes.ca. Members of the public may also observe the proceedings by accessing the live webcast at www.muskokalakes.ca. If the live webcast fails, the meeting recording will be posted at https://muskokalakes.civicweb.net/Portal/.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION relating to the proposed Short Term Rental Licensing By-law is available on the “Engage Muskoka Lakes” webpage dedicated to the Short Term Rental project or from the By-law Division weekdays between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Municipal Office, or at rkennedy@muskokalakes.ca or by phone at (705)765-3156, by Fax at (705) 765-6755, or by mail at The Corporation of the Township of Muskoka Lakes, Box 129, Port Carling, Ontario, P0B 1J0.

Please reference “Draft Short Term Rental By-law” in your correspondence.

ANY PERSON may make verbal representation by participating either in person or via the ZOOM meeting and/or may make written representation prior to the meeting. Comments can be submitted by emailing bylaw@muskokalakes.ca or by regular mail or the Municipal Office drop box outside the main entrance to the Municipal Office located at 1 Bailey St., Port Carling.

DATED at the Corporation of the Township of Muskoka Lakes this 3rd day of January, 2024..