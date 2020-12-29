No Visitors Allowed At Royal Victoria Hospital

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is currently restricting all visitors.

This measure is being implemented in alignment with the province-wide lockdown and to keep our patients, staff and physicians safe.

There are some minor exceptions in place, noted below:

Inpatient units

  • No visitors permitted

Pediatrics/Neonatal Intensive Care unit

  • One adult at a time for a child under age of 18


Birthing Unit/Obstetrics

  • One support person only with labouring mother and while in Obstetric unit or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Special circumstances

  • On compassionate grounds as determined by the care team

Emergency Department

  • No visitors permitted unless deemed necessary by care team, or if accompanying a minor

Any visits that were pre-booked to occur after December 25 will be cancelled.

