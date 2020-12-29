No Visitors Allowed At Royal Victoria Hospital

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is currently restricting all visitors.
This measure is being implemented in alignment with the province-wide lockdown and to keep our patients, staff and physicians safe.
There are some minor exceptions in place, noted below:
Inpatient units
- No visitors permitted
Pediatrics/Neonatal Intensive Care unit
- One adult at a time for a child under age of 18
Birthing Unit/Obstetrics
- One support person only with labouring mother and while in Obstetric unit or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Special circumstances
- On compassionate grounds as determined by the care team
Emergency Department
- No visitors permitted unless deemed necessary by care team, or if accompanying a minor
Any visits that were pre-booked to occur after December 25 will be cancelled.