No Visitors Allowed At Royal Victoria Hospital

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is currently restricting all visitors.

This measure is being implemented in alignment with the province-wide lockdown and to keep our patients, staff and physicians safe.

There are some minor exceptions in place, noted below:

Inpatient units

No visitors permitted

Pediatrics/Neonatal Intensive Care unit

One adult at a time for a child under age of 18



Birthing Unit/Obstetrics

One support person only with labouring mother and while in Obstetric unit or the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Special circumstances

On compassionate grounds as determined by the care team

Emergency Department

No visitors permitted unless deemed necessary by care team, or if accompanying a minor

Any visits that were pre-booked to occur after December 25 will be cancelled.