No Visiting To Huntsville Hospital East Wing Due To COVID Outbreak

Visiting to East Wing at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site has been suspended after a unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak was declared in collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on October 9, 2022.

Testing of patients and staff is occurring as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.

“For safety, visiting restrictions are currently in place for East Wing at the Huntsville site and we appreciate the community’s patience at this time,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “Exceptions will be permitted in approved special circumstances, such as essential caregiver and palliative end-of-life patients.”