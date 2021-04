On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 3 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a two vehicle collision involving two passenger cars, at the intersection of Highway 60, and Lake Dore Road, in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

As a result of police investigation, a 17-year old-driver from Eganville, has been charged with Start from stopped position – not in safety, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

There were no reported injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene.